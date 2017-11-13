Woman accused in "killer clown" murder makes court appearance - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

A woman accused of fatally shooting another woman while dressed up as a clown 27 years ago, appeared in court.

Sheila Keen-Warren is charged with First-Degree Murder in the death of Marlene Warren in 1990. Marlene's son Joe Ahrens currently lives in Cedar Falls. Police say Keen-Warren dressed up as a clown, while holding flowers and balloons, knocked on the front door of Warren's home and shot her in the face. 

Authorities say Keen-Warren was having an affair with the victim's husband, Michael Warren. They were later married. 

