Des Moines among cities chosen for Facebook business program

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Facebook has chosen Des Moines as one of 30 cities for a program that helps equip small businesses with digital skills.
   The Des Moines Register reports that the program will help businesses build their digital presence on the social media giant.
   Facebook officials say the company has invested $1 billion into supporting small businesses since 2011. In 2016, it offered similar training for small businesses in Iowa City and Altoona, where it operates a $1.5 billion data center.
   Aneesh Raman, who works on Facebook's policy team, says the company's goal is to have a lasting impact on the businesses that receive guidance. Raman says most of the 70 million businesses with a Facebook presence are small and medium firms.
 

