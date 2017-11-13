UPDATE: State Patrol investigating deadly crash in Benton County

UPDATE: The Iowa State Patrol says 78-year-old Delores Pickering died in the crash. Pickering was from Newhall.

Charles Ancelet and Regina Ancelet were both injured in the crash, according to officers. Both are 63 years old from Norway, and both were taken by ambulance to the hospital following the crash.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

Original Story:

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Benton County from Monday morning.

A 2002 Chevy Avalanche was driving northbound on 30th Avenue, and the driver of that car failed to yield before turning on Hwy 30; that car collided with a 2016 Chevy Equinox.

State Patrol says one person was killed, and two others were injured. At this time they aren't releasing any information about those people.

We do know there was heavy fog Monday morning, but State Patrol isn't saying if that was a factor in this crash.