Waterloo airport looking to add new airline

The Waterloo Regional Airport is looking to hear from customers locally on what air service provider they would like to see starting next May.

The airport, as well as the city of Waterloo, and the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance and Chamber are hosting a series of public forums this week to gauge public input.

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 from 3:00 – 5:00 P.M in the Bremer Room, Waverly Public Library

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 6 P.M. in the Schoitz Room No: 2, at the Waterloo Center for the Arts

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 6 P.M. in the Schoitz Room, at the Waterloo Center for the Arts

Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 3:00 – 5:00 P.M. in the Second Floor Meeting Room, Cedar Falls Public Library

Thursday, November 16th, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. in the Schoitz Room, at the Waterloo Center for the Arts

Proposals from two airlines, American and United are being reviewed to serve the Waterloo Regional Airport for a two-year term beginning May 1, 2018.

A recommendation will then be made to the the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of Aviation Analysis, based on public input.

If you cannot attend, you can send your comments to Airport Director, Keith Kaspari at: Keith.Kaspari@waterloo-ia.org