Board suspends northern Iowa educator's teaching license

A state board has suspended the teaching license of a northern Iowa teacher and coach was accused of being intoxicated at school.

The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners ordered the suspension of Chad Ahlers' teaching and coaching licenses for two years. He also was ordered to complete a 15-hour ethics course for educators.

Ahlers was a math teacher and track and cross country coach at Algona High School. He says he has struggled with depression and alcohol use and apologized to his friends, family and former co-workers.

Ahlers resigned in May after an investigation found the 46-year-old had a blood alcohol level above the legal limit to drive while he was at work.