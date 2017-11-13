Springville girl to be Kid Captain for Hawkeyes this Saturday - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Springville girl to be Kid Captain for Hawkeyes this Saturday

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
11-year-old Laurel Schaul, of Springville, will serve as Kid Captain when the Hawkeyes play Purdue this Saturday.

Laurel had an accident at home in 2016; it resulted in intense pain. Her mother then took her to an urgent care clinic, and then to a local hospital. An MRI showed Laurel had a mass on her spinal cord, and she was then transferred to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. 

Specialists met with Laurel, and determined the mass was actually a hematoma, and it's location put Laurel at serious risk. 

After a successful surgery, doctors warned there was only a 15 percent chance Laurel would walk again. Then, eight days after her accident, she walked out of the hospital and is getting stronger by the day. 

The Kid Captain program is now in its ninth year, honoring pediatric patients and their stories. 

