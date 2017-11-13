Nearly $40,000 in parts stolen from 1940 Chevy in Dubuque - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Dubuque Police are investigating after someone allegedly stole $37,000 in parts off a 1940 custom built Chevy.

The incident was reported Saturday morning.

Scott Baxter with the Dubuque Police says forced entry was made to several units at Cedar Cross Self Storage. The report for the incident lists a $20,000 fuel injection system among the stolen parts.

No arrests have been made yet, and the investigation is ongoing.

