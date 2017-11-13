Today marks 75 years since five Sullivan brothers were killed in WWII

Today marks 75 years since the five Sullivan brothers were killed in World War II; they died on November 13, 1942.



The five brothers were sailors serving together in the U.S. Navy. They died serving on the USS Juneau.



The Sullivan family was from Waterloo; the well-known name still lives on in many ways, including through the convention center in downtown Waterloo, newly named as the Waterloo Convention Center at Sullivan Brothers Plaza. The facility was previously known as the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.



Photo Credit: U.S. Naval Historical Center