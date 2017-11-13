Body found near Coe College - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Body found near Coe College

Cedar Rapids Police confirm a body was found near Coe College Sunday evening.

Authorities are not confirming what time it was found and are still investigating. 

Police confirm it was found in the 1500 Block of D Avenue NE in Cedar Rapids. 

