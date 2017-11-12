Former Hawk Clayborn sets Falcon sack record

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Adrian Clayborn dominated the Cowboys' offensive line on Sunday. The former Hawkeye set a new Atlanta Falcon franchise record with six sacks on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.

Clayborn, who entered the game with two sacks in 2017, had only eclipsed six sacks total in a single season once during his six year career.

He also stripped Prescott twice in the game, recovering one of the fumbles himself.

Clayborn topped the record of five held by Hall of Famers Claude Humphrey and Chuck Smith and was one short of the NFL's all-time record set by Derrick Thomas in 1990.