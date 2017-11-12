Former Hawk Beathard leads 49ers to first win

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

C.J. Beathard shined in what may be his final start for the San Francisco 49ers. The former Iowa quarterback passed for 288 yards and two touchdowns in leading San Francisco past the New York Giants 31-21. Beathard also ran for an 11 yard score in the 49er's first win of the season.

The rookie signal caller connected with Marquise Goodwin on an 83 yard touchdown and threw another 47-yarder to Garrett Celek with both coming in the second quarter.

Beathard's starting days, however, may be numbered after the team acquired Jimmy Garoppolo two weeks ago in a trade with New England. Garoppolo has been studying the offense and could be the new starter after the team returns from a bye in two weeks.