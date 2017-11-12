Former Hawk Beathard leads 49ers to first win

Adrian Clayborn dominated the Cowboys' offensive line on Sunday. The former Hawkeye set a new Atlanta Falcon franchise record with six sacks on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.More >>
C.J. Beathard shined in what may be his final start for the San Francisco 49ers. The former Iowa quarterback passed for 288 yards and two touchdowns in leading San Francisco past the New York Giants 31-21.More >>
Panthers whip the Bears 25-10 in SpringfieldMore >>
Dike-New Hart and Janesville RepeatMore >>
