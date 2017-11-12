Tournament honors former wrestler

Dozens gathered this weekend to remember and honor a teen who was killed in an ATV accident earlier this year.

Fifteen-year-old Logan Luft of Charles City was in an accident on July 4. Soon after the accident, he was declared brain dead. His family and the community of Charles City have been working to keep Logan's legacy alive and have been strong advocates for organ donation. Logan was an organ donor and because of him eight people were able to receive organs.

This weekend Charles City's annual Mat Club tournament was renamed to the Logan Luft Memorial Tournament in honor of Logan. Logan was an avid wrestler and his coaches say he will be missed on the mat.

The tournament was held at Charles City Middle School on Saturday and was open to wrestlers from K-8th grade. Logan's family says they were "honored" to have their son's name added to the tournament.