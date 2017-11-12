Korean War Vet says "no" to Honor Flight

An area veteran refuses to attend any Honor Flights because he wants someone else to enjoy his seat. Edward Johnson's son works for an airline so he can travel anywhere he wants for free. This is the main reason he will not take an Honor Flight seat from another veteran.

"My son works for an airline and I can fly anywhere I want to go and since I have this privilege to do that I think it would be wrong for me to take up a seat on an Honor Flight when there's a guy that probably doesn't have that privilege...that leaves a seat there for him," said Johnson, Waterloo.

But Johnson's coworker did not let him off that easy. If he wouldn't go on the Honor Flight she'd thank him in a different way, with a special gift.

"I went through a bop with Sandie about going on those flights and she finally figured it out, she said, 'oh he's not gonna go' so she says, 'you know, I ought to get you a quilt anyway' so they gave me that quilt," said Johnson.

Sandie volunteers with Johnson at Allen Hospital. At 87-years-old Johnson volunteers as a patient escort three days a week, something he's been doing for more than 15 years.

"I just give my time to serving others," said Johnson. "I haven't stopped serving yet, I'm still serving, I may not be military, but I serve at the hospital."

Whether it's serving in the Navy or at hospital, Johnson is prideful of both.

"People are really grateful to know that you had served, actually I am grateful that I served," said Johnson.

Johnson says he has had the opportunity to visit Arlington and do everything the veterans do when taking the Honor Flight, but his son took him.