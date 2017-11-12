Police: 1 dead, 5 injured in shooting in New Orleans - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police: 1 dead, 5 injured in shooting in New Orleans

A man has been killed and five others were injured in a shooting in a New Orleans neighborhood.

New Orleans Police said in an emailed statement that the shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday in an area where a large crowd gathered.

Police say five males and a woman were found on the street and sidewalk with apparent gunshot wounds to the body.

The Advocate reports that some people said a funeral party was being held.

Police say a male died at the scene.

The conditions of the other victims were not immediately known.

Police say one person of interest is in custody.

The names of the victims and suspect have not been released.

