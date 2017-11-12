Church service ends with tears and hugs

Congregants have departed crying and hugging one another after the first worship service since last week's mass shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas.

The service Sunday was expected to draw about 500 people. It attracted an overflow crowd to a tent set up a baseball field in the small South Texas town that became the scene of the worst mass shooting in Texas history.

Children also attending began playing on the baseball field as people at a community building are preparing to feed about 350, including families and survivors of the shooting.

Former Pastor Mark Collins says next week's service will be held at the church site.