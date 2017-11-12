Report: Man dies in officer-involved shooting in northern Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in northern Iowa on Saturday.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation responded to an officer-involved shooting in the 200 block of 4th Street in Dakota City, Iowa.

Officers with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home about 2:30 p.m. for a report of a wanted subject hiding under the deck of the residence.

The report says when officers found the man, he fired a weapon in the air and then pointed the weapon at officers. An officer with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources then shot the suspect.

The man is not being identified at this time pending notification of relatives.

The investigation is ongoing.