Nearly 1,000 without power in Waterloo

Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
MidAmerican Energy is reporting an outage in Waterloo affecting nearly 1,000 homes.

The company says they hope to have power restored by 12:15. 

No word on what caused the outage yet.

This is a developing story. 

