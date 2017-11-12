Man charged for stealing Toys for Tots donation jar - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man charged for stealing Toys for Tots donation jar

WINTHROP HARBOR — Police in northern Illinois have arrested a man in connection to a stolen Toys for Tots donation jar.

Sean Schuman, 38, was accused of stealing donations which were intended to help children.

Police said surveillance video captured Schuman at the Shell gas station in Winthrop Harbor early Sunday morning where he was apparently seen removing the donation jar from the counter.

