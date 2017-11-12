Evie passes away after tough battle with cancer

Heartbreaking news to pass along this morning as Evie Mueller passed away this weekend.

Evie Mueller of Cedar Falls had stage 4 liver cancer which recently spread to her brain.

Make-A-Wish Iowa recently made her wish come true by sending her to Disney World. Her 4th birthday was coming up shortly after their trip and her mother mentioned that Evie wanted cards.

Her 4th birthday was yesterday and her family received more than a thousand gifts and cards sent from all over eastern Iowa.

Evie's grandma DeeAnn Conner Fairman posted on Facebook saying, "Every moment matters! Evie has her angels wings! Our hearts are soo broken. But we know god is rocking in his arms singing her favorite songs. The days and weeks to come will be very difficult! Please pray for our family, especially for our Taylor who has devoted every day to her care for the entire battle!

Thank you all for your prayers and support and hugs!! Her strength, courage and sweet sassy spirit has touched so many! We could not have made it without each and every one of you!!!"

Thank you to all those who sent her a card.

For more on Evie's story: http://www.kwwl.com/story/36741503/2017/11/Wednesday/i-havent-seen-her-this-happy-in-a-long-time-make-a-wish-sends-evie-to-disney-world