Firefighters battle apartment fire

Written by Leslie Stone, Producer
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

Firefighters believe an oven sparked an apartment fire Saturday. 

Iowa City firefighters were called to an apartment fire at 427 North Dubuque Street at 7:35 a.m. 

The apartment was located on the 4th floor. The sprinkler system was able to keep the fire from spreading. 

Authorities say there is nearly $20,000 in damage from the fire.

Nobody was hurt. 

