Donors drop off items with veterans - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Donors drop off items with veterans

Posted: Updated:
Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

An act of kindness was captured in Waterloo this weekend.

Mariane Hogan-Garbes and Alexa Feltz enjoyed making some different types of food and dropping it off with veterans at their home located near Franklin and 9th Street Satruday.

These two girls made rice soup with potatoes and peanut butter and jelly sandwichs with cookies for the dinner.

Both girls say they love helping local veterans.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.