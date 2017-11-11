Warner Bros. suspends "Supergirl" showrunner

"Supergirl" and "Arrow" showrunner Andrew Kreisberg has been suspended amid accusations of sexual harassment and inappropriate touching from 19 former and current employees.

Warner Bros. Television Group confirmed the suspension and investigation Saturday.

The company says in a statement it "takes all allegations of misconduct extremely seriously." Accusations against Kreisberg first were reported by Variety, which did not identify the accusers by name, saying they feared retaliation.

Kreisberg's shows run on the CW network. He's also an executive producer of "The Flash" and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow."

His agent didn't immediately return an email seeking comment Saturday.

Kreisberg told Variety he's made comments on women's appearances and clothes in his capacity as an executive director "but they were not sexualized."

He also said, like others, "I have given someone a non-sexual hug or kiss on the cheek."