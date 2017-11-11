UPDATE: 1 dead in College Hill shooting

A popular area for college students became a crime scene overnight after two men were shot.

Police say 18-year-old Alex Bullerman died from a single gunshot wound while another man was hit.

Authorities say it happened in the 2300 block of Olive Street before 1:00 a.m.

Isaac Loecher's lives close to the area and says he was home last night when he heard gunshots.

"A little past 11:00 p.m. I was laying in bed and I heard an inconsistent cadence of gun shots going off," said Loecher, Cedar Falls. "After about a minute I looked outside my window and I saw kids crawling in between cars."

Today, the parking lot behind Social House, The Other Place and Little Bigs was surrounded by police tape. The side walk and parts of the Hill also part of the investigation..

Cedar Falls Police say Bullerman was killed and 18-year-old Dylan Gehrke was injured, friends say both victims recently graduated from high school in Waterloo.

One Cedar Falls man says he was inside Little Bigs when someone ran in saying, 'somebody was shot.' This was a very scary situation for everyone in this area.

"It was a bit alarming...I found out my brother was team mates with them for baseball, so it's just really weird how close to home this all is," said Loecher.

Friends say Bullerman was in trouble a lot, but had a kind heart and they are shocked by his sudden death.

At last check no one has been arrested. But police say they a suspect was last seen running east towards Main Street. If you have any information please call police.