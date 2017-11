The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The Wisconsin Badgers held the Iowa Hawkeyes to just 66 yards of total offense in a 38-14 victory at Camp Randall Stadium. Hawkeyes cornerback Josh Jackson provide Iowa with its only two scores on interceptions returned for touchdowns. Iowa falls to 6-4 and 3-4 in the Big Ten with the loss.