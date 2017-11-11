Hawk Alert issued - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Hawk Alert issued

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

University of Iowa issued a Hawk Alert Saturday night.

School leaders say there was a report of shots fired near Linn Street and College Street at 5:29 p.m.

Witnesses say they believe the vehicle involved in the incident was a Black Toyota Camry with Illinois license plates.

Initially, authorities urged people to stay clear of the area.

Officers have checked the intersection, and they were not able to find anything.

