Cyclones Lose thriller to Cowboys 49-42

Both ISU and Okie State came here knowing full well a win would keep them right in the hunt for the Big 12 title game - and they pulled out all the stops on a wild day in Ames --

Oklahoma State at Iowa State/Ames

Cyclones looking for a huge win in front a a sold out Jack Trice Stadium

and they had all the momentum early - already up seven as David Montgomery cuts back across the field - and he's gone - 22 yards, 14 zip Iowa State

The Cowboys responded with 21 unanswered started off by a strike from Mason Rudolph to Marcell Ateman - Okie State by 7 -

But the Cyclones got a boost from redshirt freshman Zeb Noland - first drive after replacing a banged up Kyle Kempt - Noland led a 92 yard drive - capped by a Joel Lanning one yard touchdown run - tied things at 21 at half -

ISU went to the fourth trailing by three - but Lanning - just like old times as the now middle linebacker hit Allen Lazard - Lazard's great grab made it 35, 31 as the two seniors hooked up one last time in Jack Trice Stadium -

Allen Lazard/Iowa State Senior Receiver

For Joel to score his first touchdown, I think that was special for him. For everything he's been through, I'm just proud of the way he's playing and I knew that if that moment came where he threw me the pass, I knew I had to catch it."

and the Cyclones weren't done - David Montgomery from the four - his third touchdown of the game - 42, 34 Iowa State - but the defense faltered late -

Oklahoma State responded with a pair of touchdowns - Dillon Stoner's 19 yard reception made it 49, 42 Cowboys -

while Iowa State had one last shot - Noland drove the Cyclones down to the four - but two plays later a scrap in the endzone is ruled a Cowboy pick - the controversial call sinks the Cyclone hopes as they came up just short -

Zeb Noland/Iowa State Freshman Quarterback

"Sometimes you get calls, sometimes you don't. I was just ready to go back in the game if they overruled it or called it a touchdown. It was just whatever they decided for me."

/David Montgomery/Iowa State Sophomore Running Back

I saw two guys fighting for the ball. I think we scored but the refs have the last say, so it is what it is. We'll grow from this. You learn more from a loss than a win.

There's disappointment for sure - but the Cyclones still have a ton to play for - and 8 win regular season is still a very real possibility as they hit the road in the final two weeks --