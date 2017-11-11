Update: Red Cross helps family

Update: According to witnesses, it appears the American Red Cross is helping the family affected by Saturday's fire.

Please stay with KWWL as we continue to follow this story.

------------------------

Firefighters are busy dousing a house fire.

Waterloo firefighters were called to a home near Randall Street and Norimer Street around 4:30 p.m. Saturday night.

A witness says he heard a loud popping sound from a nearby power line and saw a thick cloud of smoke come from a home in the 600 block of Randall Street.

Right now, dozens of witnesses are watching firefighters try to contain the flames.

A witness says he believes the fire may have started from a space heater in the home, and he believes a person inside made it out all right.

We are working to confirm more details about this story.

Please stay with KWWL News on air and online as we continue to follow this story.