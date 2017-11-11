Update: Traffic resumes after crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Update: Traffic resumes after crash

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

Update: Authorities say the semi has been removed from the ditch, and traffic has resumed.

A semi crash is blocking traffic.

Authorities were called to the crash after 4 p.m. 

A witness says it looks like the semi driver rolled on its side on Highway C57.

We're trying to confirm more details at this time.

