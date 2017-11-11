Maryland police investigate 'Confederate Lives Matter' posts - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Maryland police investigate 'Confederate Lives Matter' posts

Police in Maryland are investigating a complaint that high school students harassed another student by posting threatening language under the name "Confederate Lives Matter."

The Capital Gazette reports that Anne Arundel police began their investigation Friday into messages posted on Snapchat with obscene and violent language aimed at a transgender student.

The messages were allegedly posted by students at Southern High School.

Principal Kathryn Feuerherd sent an email to students and their families, saying disciplinary action has been taken against the students involved.

In a copy of his complaint provided to the newspaper, a father wrote that students threatened to hurt his 15-year-old son in posts titled "Confederate Lives Matter."

One post includes a picture of a student wearing what appears to be a KKK-like hood made from paper towels.

