Two taken to hospital after crash

Written by MacLeod Hageman
BLACK HAWK COUNTY (KWWL) -

Two people are recovering after an afternoon crash.

Black Hawk County Sheriff's deputies say they were called to an accident at East Cedar Wapsi Road and Raymond Road at 12:17 p.m Saturday.

Deputies say Katie Jo Rogers, 33, of Cedar Falls was traveling east and stopped at a stop sign when Jeri Schmitz, 45, of Oelwein was traveling north on Raymond Road in a 1997 Chevy Lumina.

Deputies say Rogers tried crossing the intersection but was hit by Schmitz's vehicle.

Schmitz and her passenger, Robert Dartz, 50, also of Oelwein, were both taken to Allen Memorial Hospital.

Authorities say they should be all right.

Rogers was not hurt.

