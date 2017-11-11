Winneshiek County Sheriff warns of icy roads - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Winneshiek County Sheriff warns of icy roads

Written by Taylor Bailey, Reporter
WINNESHIEK COUNTY (KWWL) -

Two cars appear to be in a ditch on the side of Poleline Road near Decorah. The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office posted a photo to Facebook of two cars over turned on the side of the road.

The post reads, "Drive Cautiously as roadways are SLIPPERY! All bridges north of Hwy 9 in Winneshiek County are 100% ice covered."

No word on any injures.

