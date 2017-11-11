VIDEO: Man finds kidney for wife after story goes viral - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

VIDEO: Man finds kidney for wife after story goes viral

(CNN)

A Utah man spent months trying to find a kidney for his wife by walking up and down busy streets with a sign. 

After his story went viral, he found a match and now his wife is getting a second chance at life.

Kiersten Nuñez has the story. 

