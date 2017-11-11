April the Giraffe may be expecting again - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

April the Giraffe may be expecting again

Posted: Updated:
(CNN) -

April fans, your favorite giraffe may be pregnant again!

Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch said he could not confirm or deny that April is pregnant on "Good Morning America" on Friday.

However, he did say they could be ready for another "giraffe cam."

April became an internet sensation when she gave birth to her son, Tajiri. He is doing well and is nearly ten feet tall!

