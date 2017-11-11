UPDATE: 1 person dead after shooting near UNI's campus

One person has died from their injuries after two people were shot near the University of Northern Iowa's campus.

At 12:45 a.m., Cedar Falls officers were dispatched to the College Hill Area after a report of shots being fired.

Officers located a gunshot victim in the back yard of the 2300 block of Olive St. The victim was transported to an area hospital.

Approximately one hour later, officers were notified of a second gunshot victim who was taken to an area hospital by private vehicle.

The first victim was identified as 18-year-old Alex Michael Bullerman of Waterloo. Bullerman died at the hospital from a single gunshot wound.

The second victim was identified as 18-year-old Dylan James Gehrke from Waterloo. Gehrke was treated for a single gunshot wound and was released from the hospital this morning.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Cedar Falls Police Department at 273-8612.

The Cedar Falls Police Department has been assisted by the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol, Waterloo Police Department and the University of Northern Iowa Police Department during this incident. More information will be released when it is made available.

The University of Northern Iowa issued a UNI Alert to report a shots fired incident early Saturday morning.

According to the alert, there was a report of shots fired off campus on College Hill. A suspect was seen running East towards Main St.

At this time, Cedar Falls Police say it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.