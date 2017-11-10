Top ranked Iowa City West advances to 4A State Title Game - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Top ranked Iowa City West advances to 4A State Title Game

Top ranked Iowa City West got a rushing touchdown from Trumell Roberts, two touchdown passes from Evan Flitz and a stout defense effort in a 23-0 victory over Bettendorf in a 4A Semifinal round game at the UNI-Dome.  The undefeated Trojans now advance to play West Des Moines Dowling in a.rematch of last year's 4A Championship Game.

