Hudson beats St.Ansgar advances to Class A State Football Championship

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
In a battle of unbeaten Hudson beat St. Ansgar 41-17 to advance to its first State Football Championship in 23 years.  The Pirates led by Christian Seres 198 yards rushing and three touchdowns outscored the Saints 17-0 in the second half. Hudson will meet unbeaten West Sioux in next week's title game.

