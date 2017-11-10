Janesville and Dike-New Hartford defend State Volleyball Titles

Before tonight - Dike-New Hartford and Western Christian met in the state final 4 of the last 6 years - the Wolverines won all of those -

and they were looking to do it again -

Dike-NH vs Western Christian/Class 2A Final

DNH already up one set to none - kept it going - Baylee Petersen smacked one of her team high 16 kills - 17, 14 DNH -

They'd finish it out - Morgan Weber with the big block - Wolverines win 25, 21 --

Dike-NH 3/WC 0

and after rallying from behind in the third - they'd clinch it on a Western error - the sweep gives the Wolverines state title number 13 -

Baylee Petersen/Dike-NH Senior

Since freshman year, everybody's been working hard, all the seniors. We have five seniors that have played and contributed so much to the team and it just makes it that much better that we win it our senior year.

Janesville vs Gehlen Catholic/Class 1A Final

Two-time defending 1-A champ Janesville looked to roll past Gehlen Catholic to number three -

Already up a set - Madison Stanhope brings it in the second - they'd capture it 25, 16 -

and keep on the gas in the third - Alisa Bengen hurts that one for a 6 point lead -

Janesville 3/Gehlen 0

and later senior Kennedy Meister pounds home the game winner for another Wildcat state title -

Kennedy Meister/Janesville Senior

"It's unbelievable. I couldn't believe it that we did it. We've been working for it since the beginning of time, so I'm so glad we got it done."