State Volleyball: Columbus, Cedar Falls and Wahlert Win Titles

we opened the day with an area team in every class still in the running to win a state championship -

That was the goal for the Cedar Falls Tigers who last year came up one win short - today they'd face West Des Moines Valley --

Cedar Falls vs. WDM Valley/Class 5A Championship

Tiger fans hoping to see the school's first volleyball title -

and the C-F girls obliged early - Grace Burken drops one of her 8 kills in a 5 four point first set win -

More of the same in set 2 - Claire Gerdes led the way with 10 kills - 25, 19 they'd win and sit just on set away -

Cedar Falls 3/WDM Valley 0

and on match point - the Valley attack goes side - as the Cedar Falls Tigers capture a championship in straight sets -

Claire Gerdes/Cedar Falls Senior

It's awesome. We've talked about making history and winning a state championship so much and now that it's finally real, it's awesome.

Dubuque Wahlert vs. Sergeant-Bluff Luton/Class 4A Championship

It took 5 sets against Sergeant-Bluff Luton for defending champ Dubuque Wahlert -

Aliyah Carter comes up with the athletic kill to tie the set at 4 -

Carter - who transferred from Hempstead tallied a 4A record 34 kills - that one had them on the verge --

Wahlert 3/SBL 2

Match point - the ace by Anna Herrig clinched it - Wahlert goes back to back winning in five sets --

Aliyah Carter/Dubuque Wahlert Sophomore

"It feels great. Transferring was a big deal for me and I didn't know if it was really going to work out, but it did, and I love that I have my family, friends, and my teammates behind me.

Waterloo Columbus vs. Sioux Center/Class 3A Championship

Waterloo Columbus rallied from a first set deficit and dominated the second to take a 2, oh match lead on Sioux Center in 3-A -

and the Sailors didn't let up in the third - Anna Sinnott drops one of her team leading 24 kills -

and on match point - it's Sydney Schultz putting it away with the block -

Columbus 3/Sioux Center 0

Columbus captures the match sweeping their way to their first state title -

Anna Sinnott/Waterloo Columbus Senior

Oh it's awesome, especially with it being my senior year and playing with my best friends and ending the season that way is unbelievable for us and I'm so excited it happened that way. I wouldn't have wanted to end my senior season at Columbus any other way.