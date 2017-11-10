Gene Wilder's memory honored with Alzheimer's Association's 'Pure Imagination' campaign

November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, and the Alzheimer’s Association is inviting the public to use their “pure imagination" in a Willy Wonka-themed campaign, to inspire people to take action to end Alzheimer’s.

The campaign is a tribute to actor Gene Wilder, who played Willy Wonka in 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.' Wilder passed away from complications from Alzheimer’s last year at the age of 83.

"As the characters in the movie scene explore Wonka’s magical, candy-filled world, the candy disappears piece by piece, symbolizing the impact of Alzheimer’s on individuals and families," according to the Alzheimer's Association.

Alzheimer's currently impacts more than 5 million Americans and is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. The association's hope is that, throughout November, everyone will use their imagination to the fight and support efforts aimed at ending this devastating disease.