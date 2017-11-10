Waterloo East teacher suspended for "failure to maintain classroom control"

A Waterloo East High School teacher has been suspended without pay for the rest of the semester after an "incident that took place in her classroom."

The teacher was not named in the minutes of the Waterloo Community School Board meeting on November 6th, in which the punishment was handed down. During the meeting, board members voted to officially suspend the teacher without pay from September 14th on.

According to the minutes of the meeting, members of the district's school board found that the teacher failed to maintain classroom control and then failed to report the incident in a timely manner.

A majority of the board members voted in favor of a suspension for the teacher, rather than termination. The teacher will be suspended for the remainder of this current school semester without pay. The current semester ends on January 11 for Waterloo schools.