School bus kills 6-year-old girl who walked in front of it

KIRYAS JOEL, N.Y. (AP) -- State police say a 6-year-old Brooklyn girl has died after being struck by a school bus in an upstate New York village.

Police say a Kiryas Joel School District bus let several children off around 11:15 a.m. Friday. One girl started toward the sidewalk, then abruptly turned back and starting crossing the street in front of the bus. The driver didn't see her change direction, and she was struck by the front bumper.

The child, Lea Mezzi of Brooklyn, was pronounced dead at the scene.

School Superintendent Joel Petlin said the driver was a contracted driver who had a clean record and many years of experience.

Kiryas Joel is a Hasidic Jewish village 50 miles northwest of New York City, populated largely by people who migrated from Brooklyn.



