State Bank's 'Bristly Banker' fundraiser supports ACS during 'No Shave November'

State Bank is teaming up with local chapters of the American Cancer Society to raise money during what is known as 'No Shave November.' Numerous bankers at their branches are growing mustaches and beards, and will keep them as long as the donations keep coming in from customers.

“It’s a fun, unique way for us to come together and raise money for an organization that does so much for the communities we serve,” said State Bank's Marketing Officer, Kristin Vowell.