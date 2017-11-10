State Bank's 'Bristly Banker' fundraiser supports ACS during 'No - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

State Bank's 'Bristly Banker' fundraiser supports ACS during 'No Shave November'

Written by Abby Turpin, Anchor
State Bank is teaming up with local chapters of the American Cancer Society to raise money during what is known as 'No Shave November.'  Numerous bankers at their branches are growing mustaches and beards, and will keep them as long as the donations keep coming in from customers.

“It’s a fun, unique way for us to come together and raise money for an organization that does so much for the communities we serve,” said State Bank's Marketing Officer, Kristin Vowell.

For every $10 donated to the ACS, the bankers will keep their beards and mustaches for another day. 

State Bank has eight locations across northeast Iowa.

"We’re hoping our effort will work towards the American Cancer Society’s mission to free the world from cancer and raise some much-needed funds for the organization in the local markets we serve,” said John P. Rigler II, President and CEO at State Bank.  Rigler is also one of the bankers participating. 

Below is a list of the "BristlyBankers."  There is a bank in each branch: Dike, Charles City, New Hampton, Calmar and Waverly.

•John Rigler II
•John Rigler III
•Dustin Lewis
•Nick Winter
•Don Schroeder
•John Heying
•James Rothmeyer
•Pat Gebel
•Craig Anderson
•Bill Roths
•Scott Whitcome
•Matt McFee
•Brady Heusinkvelt
•Ali Al-Rabie

"The bankers are really excited, and one of the Charles City bankers secured his first donation before the campaign even started," said Community Development Manager (North region) of the American Cancer Society, Tammy Schoonover.

Learn more and track their progress on their website and Facebook page.

