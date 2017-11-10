Melania Trump tours Great Wall of China

DANANG, Vietnam (AP) - U.S. first lady Melania Trump toured China's famed Great Wall at Mutianyu, two hours north of Beijing city center.

She rode a cable car to a watchtower, signed a guestbook and strolled along a stretch of the wall for about half an hour with a small group of aides and security officers.

Mrs. Trump received a scroll as a gift and chatted with her Chinese hosts before she departed.

The first lady stayed in China as President Donald Trump flew to Danang, Vietnam, to participate in a regional economic and security conference.

She planned to return to Washington after touring the Great Wall. The president tweeted that his wife will first stop in Alaska "to greet our AMAZING troops."

Earlier Friday, she went to the Beijing zoo to check out the pandas.