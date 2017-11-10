Polk County detective accused of punching man in Ankeny bar

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- A detective for the Polk County Sheriff's Office has been accused of punching a man in an Ankeny bar.

Court records say 49-year-old John Negrete has pleaded not guilty to assault. His trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 13, but the prosecution is asking for a continuance.

A criminal complaint says Negrete punched the man at least twice in the face on Sept. 22 at the Yankee Clipper. A woman who lives with Negrete, 51-year-old Tereasa Sunberg, also has pleaded not guilty to punching a woman at the bar. Sunberg's trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 8.

Authorities say the two people punched are related.

Negrete has worked more than 20 years for the Sheriff's Office.