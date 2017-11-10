Edgewood veterans working to raise money for new memorial

A group of veterans in one Eastern Iowa city are working to make sure all veterans are remembered for their service.

The Edgewood American Legion Post is trying to raise $15,000 for a memorial that will adorn the city's cemetery.

Post Commander Carl Thurn is leading the charge. He was a Vietnam-era veteran, and knows first hand how little veterans were appreciated after that war.

"They kinda forgot about us, so to speak. And it was not a very good time for servicemembers to come home. That's the way it was back then, and now, thank god, America has found patriotism again," he said.

And that patriotism is alive and well in Edgewood, where they held their fifth annual Veterans Day ceremony Thursday morning.

Hundreds of students honored the dozens of vets present with song, pledge and applause.

The Chamber of Commerce also honored the veterans with a big check for the memorial. The check was made out for $3,000--all the proceeds from their annual truck and tractor pull.

"All I can say is I think I live in one of the best communities in Iowa. Our community is one that supports. They support us, but they support everybody, the kids, everyone we can support. Our community is one of the few communities I know of that is a very strong growing community, it's vibrant," Thurn said.

So far, he says they've raised about $5,000 for the memorial, which they hope to have bought and installed by Memorial Day.

If you'd like to donate, you can mail donations to:

Memorial-Edgewood American Legion

105 Cedar Drive

Edgewood, IA 52042.

You can call Thurn at 563-928-7142 or Larry Stone at 563-920-0242 for more information.