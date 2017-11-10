Sexual misconduct accusations transform Alabama Senate race - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Sexual misconduct accusations transform Alabama Senate race

By STEVE PEOPLES
Associated Press
   
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Republicans are not supposed to worry about Alabama.
   
But in the span of a tumultuous afternoon, a low-profile special election became a Republican nightmare that threatens a once-safe Senate seat. And it offers a new window into ugly divisions that continue to plague the GOP in the age of President Donald Trump.
   
Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is denying allegations of decades-old sexual misconduct with minors published Thursday in a Washington Post story. The revelations come a month before the Dec. 12 special election, and they're triggering a backlash from would-be Republican colleagues on Capitol Hill, who are calling on the 70-year-old conservative Christian to quit the race if the allegations are true.
   
It's a bittersweet moment for some Republicans who thought Moore never should have been the party's nominee.
 

