Top Ranked Don Bosco back in 8 Man Finals

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Top ranked Don Bosco blitzed Midland 80-12 in an 8 Man Semifinal round football game to advance to the State Championship next week.  The Dons which beat Midland 60-26 in the regular season opener, jumped to a 56-12 halftime lead and never looked back. Don Bosco will face unbeaten St. Mary Remsen in the 8 man championship game next Thursday.

