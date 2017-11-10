Xavier crushes Solon 35-7 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Xavier crushes Solon 35-7

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Top ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier jumped to a 35-0 halftime lead on second ranked Solon and the Saints cruised to a 35-7 victory to advance to the 3A Championship game next week.

Xavier did this against a Solon defense that pitched six shutouts and had only given up a total of 21 points during the regular season. The Saints will meet Pella for the 3A State crown next week.

