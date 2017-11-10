Janesville looks to repeat as 1A State Volleyball Champion - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Janesville looks to repeat as 1A State Volleyball Champion

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Top ranked Janesville seeps Holy Trinity to advance to 1A State Championship match.  The Wildcats will be playing in their second straight 1A Final and will be seeking their second straight title.  The Wildcats face #3 Lemars Gehlen Catholic in Friday's Championship match.

