Dike-New Hartford advances to 5th Volleyball Title match in six years

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Top ranked Dike-New Hartford advanced to its 5th State Volleyball Final in 6 years.  The Wolverines swept Council Bluffs St. Albert in a 2A Semifinal.

Defending State Champion Dike-NH had four players with double figure kills. The Wolverines will play Western Christian in Friday's State Finals.

